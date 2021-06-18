Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,548,549 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $233,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $55.36. 1,176,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,939,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.