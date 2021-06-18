inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

INTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. inTEST has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 52,506 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at $1,576,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

