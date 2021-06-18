Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $474.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.01. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $478.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

