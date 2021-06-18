Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

