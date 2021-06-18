Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IVSBF. SEB Equities downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded Investor AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $23.50 on Monday. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

