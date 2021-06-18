Investors Buy Large Volume of Leslie’s Call Options (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 49,882 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,593% compared to the average daily volume of 1,852 call options.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.62. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

