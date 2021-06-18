Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,354 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,755% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

