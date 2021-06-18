iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

IOM stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a market capitalization of £306.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Reece Donovan purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.