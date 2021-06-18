iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IUSV stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. 415,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,322. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

