iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 2.72% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $48,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

