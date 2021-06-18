iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,066.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 799,067 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,004,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

