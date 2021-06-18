iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,659. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

