iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.96. 27,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

