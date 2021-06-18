iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.60. 105,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,722. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $264.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

