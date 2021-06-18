iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWS opened at $113.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

