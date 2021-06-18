iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.56. 162,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,153. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.43 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.