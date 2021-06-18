iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,290,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $110.10. 118,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

