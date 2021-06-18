Italo Market Cap Tops $32,842.02 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $32,842.02 and $1,367.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00138758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00179211 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.00861212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,632.84 or 0.99732457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

