Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $45.27 Average PT from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

JAMF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,252. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.45.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

