JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in JD.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after buying an additional 855,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

