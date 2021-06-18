JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 955 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of JD traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 904.40 ($11.82). 1,320,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 916.79. The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

