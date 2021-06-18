Jeanna Steele Sells 2,227 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 62,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

