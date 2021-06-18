Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

CHH opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after buying an additional 250,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after buying an additional 200,416 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

