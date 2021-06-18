Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $207,344.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00748780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

