Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 138,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,125 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 190,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $429.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.