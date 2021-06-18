Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 169.80 ($2.22). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.20), with a volume of 451,690 shares traded.

JSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £749.30 million and a PE ratio of -25.97.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £107,800 ($140,841.39). Also, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

