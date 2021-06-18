Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

JLL opened at $200.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

