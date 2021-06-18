JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214,647 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.31% of JOYY worth $97,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $29,150,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

JOYY stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

