JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.72 ($67.90).

EPA:BNP opened at €56.31 ($66.25) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.70.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

