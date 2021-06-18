JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 334,902 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.35% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $81,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

