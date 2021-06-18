JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $75,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

