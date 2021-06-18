JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78.48 Million Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,711,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $78,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

