JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target to $60.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,176.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

