JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,110

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

LON CKN traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,085 ($40.31). The company had a trading volume of 58,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,992. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,180 ($41.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £938.67 million and a P/E ratio of -32.41.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total transaction of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21). Also, insider Sue Harris bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,623.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

