JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 348

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.80 ($5.88).
LON:TRN traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 285.60 ($3.73). 7,551,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.95.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
