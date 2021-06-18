JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.56% of ADC Therapeutics worth $76,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,782,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADCT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.22. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

