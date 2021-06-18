JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $83,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.84 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

