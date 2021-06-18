JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

EAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

