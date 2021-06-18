JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Neutral

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88. Symrise has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

