JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 11.63% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $74,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $94.74. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.55.

