Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Jumbo stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

