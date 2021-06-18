Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Jumbo stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24.
About Jumbo
