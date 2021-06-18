Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KAJMY stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

