Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

