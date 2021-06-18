KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

KAR stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,747,000. Boston Partners increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,718,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

