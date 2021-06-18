Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-94 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRT. William Blair began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KRT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

