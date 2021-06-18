Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce sales of $514.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $507.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of KMT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 31,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

