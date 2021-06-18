Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €45.70 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.77 ($47.97).

ETR DWS opened at €38.60 ($45.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12 month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.02.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

