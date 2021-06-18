Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

