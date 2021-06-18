Keyera (TSE:KEY) Lowered to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.33.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$32.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8697302 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

