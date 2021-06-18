Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.90. 5,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

